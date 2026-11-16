Shareholders sue Intel alleging concealment of PC demand, inventory
Intel is in hot water with shareholders, who say the company kept quiet about falling PC demand and extra inventory while raising $23 billion back in August.
The lawsuit, filed in San Jose, points fingers at Intel's top executives for not being upfront during what was called a "disastrous" quarter, even as shares were priced at $95.
Southfield pension fund seeks shareholder damages
The City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System is leading the charge, arguing that Intel's real struggles in the PC market were downplayed compared to its AI and data center buzz.
Things got worse after Intel's stock dropped nearly 28.6% on October 30 following rough third-quarter results.
The case is seeking damages for anyone who held Intel shares between July 23 and October 29, raising big questions about how transparent companies need to be with investors.