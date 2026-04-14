Shares worth over ₹76,000cr unlock as lock-in ends April 15
Big moves coming to the stock market: shares worth over ₹76,000 crore from Rubicon Research, LG Electronics India, and Bharat Coking Coal will become tradable on April 15 as their lock-in periods end.
This means early investors can finally sell these shares if they want, but it doesn't mean everyone will rush to do so.
Rubicon Research trading 68% above IPO
Rubicon Research is set to release 99.6 million shares (60% of its equity), now trading at a strong 68% above its IPO price.
LG Electronics India will unlock an even bigger chunk, 441.2 million shares (65% of equity), valued at ₹66,339 crore.
Bharat Coking Coal is also joining in with 59.4 million shares (1% of equity) up for grabs; its stock has seen a healthy 42% jump since listing.
All eyes are on how this could shake up the market tomorrow!