Sheela Foam posts 839.4% Q1 FY27 profit to ₹61.4 cr

Sheela Foam Ltd. the company behind Sleepwell and Kurlon mattresses, just posted an 839.4% surge in profit for Q1 FY27, hitting ₹61.4 crore (up from ₹6.5 crore last year).

Revenue crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark for the first time in the April-June quarter, landing at ₹1,031.9 crore, a clear sign business is booming.