Sheela Foam posts 839.4% Q1 FY27 profit to ₹61.4 cr
Business
Sheela Foam Ltd. the company behind Sleepwell and Kurlon mattresses, just posted an 839.4% surge in profit for Q1 FY27, hitting ₹61.4 crore (up from ₹6.5 crore last year).
Revenue crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark for the first time in the April-June quarter, landing at ₹1,031.9 crore, a clear sign business is booming.
Sheela Foam website sales jump 69%
The mattress and foam segments both saw solid gains, with value up 15% and 26% respectively.
But it's not just offline sales: digital channels are taking off too: website sales shot up 69%, while sales through e-commerce marketplaces increased 19%.
Basically, more people are buying mattresses online.