Shein plans Hong Kong IPO targeting $30 to $40B valuation

Shein, the online fast-fashion retailer known for selling $5 dresses and $10 jeans to shoppers in about 160 countries, is planning to go public in Hong Kong by mid-August.

They're hoping for a $30 to $40 billion valuation, way down from their $98.2 billion peak in 2022, after reporting a $99 million quarterly loss.

The drop comes as Shein deals with slower growth and tougher rules around trade.