Shilpa Medicare posts 79.5% YoY profit to ₹79cr, revenue ₹529cr

The company is ramping up its specialty manufacturing business and expects to start supplying a European client in the second half of FY27 (i.e., by March 2027).

They are also expanding their peptide tech and have prepped a key drug file for semaglutide.

On top of that, Shilpa has landed new polymer clients in the US and Japan, with Managing Director Vishnukant Bhutada highlighting fresh product launches and partnerships as big steps forward.