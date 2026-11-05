Shilpa Medicare posts 79.5% YoY profit to ₹79cr, revenue ₹529cr
Business
Shilpa Medicare just posted a 79.5% YoY jump in net profit for the September quarter: ₹79 crore compared to ₹44 crore last year.
Revenue also climbed 43% to ₹529 crore.
Despite the big gains, its EBITDA margin slipped a bit to 27%.
Shilpa Medicare eyes European supply FY27
The company is ramping up its specialty manufacturing business and expects to start supplying a European client in the second half of FY27 (i.e., by March 2027).
They are also expanding their peptide tech and have prepped a key drug file for semaglutide.
On top of that, Shilpa has landed new polymer clients in the US and Japan, with Managing Director Vishnukant Bhutada highlighting fresh product launches and partnerships as big steps forward.