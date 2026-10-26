Shipments of phones under ₹20,000 fell 47% July-September decade low
Business
Buying a new budget smartphone just got trickier: shipments for phones under ₹20,000 dropped by a huge 47% this July through September, hitting their lowest point in a decade.
Smartphone shipments are down too, with more people holding onto their old devices thanks to rising prices.
Phone makers raise prices, cut features
Phone makers are dealing with pricier memory parts, so they're either bumping up prices or cutting back on features.
For many shoppers, especially those eyeing phones under ₹15,000, even small price hikes are enough to hit pause on upgrading.
Brands are now tweaking their lineups; some focus on affordable 4G models while others push premium options.
Interestingly, Samsung managed to grab the top spot again.