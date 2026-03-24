Shipping insurance costs soar due to Iran tensions

Insurers are feeling the heat

Shipowners are now facing massive insurance bills, with some oil tankers paying $7 to $9 million per trip instead of the usual $600,000.

To avoid risky hotspots like the Strait of Hormuz, some are rerouting around Africa, even though it takes longer.

Cargo insurance rates have also spiked from 0.03% to about 1%, making it more expensive to move valuable goods worldwide.