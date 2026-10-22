Shiprocket enters food delivery space

Gaurav Mangla, the CEO of Ads and Checkout at Shiprocket, emphasized the importance of brands connecting directly with their customers.

He said, "We believe brands should have the ability to build that relationship directly, rather than have it mediated entirely by third-party platforms."

The 'Fastrr' model will help Vegorama Group, which runs Punjabi Angithi and Bikkgane Biryani, identify potential and returning customers.

This will be done through targeted advertising, WhatsApp reminders, and personalized offers to encourage repeat purchases.