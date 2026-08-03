Shiprocket eyes IPO at 30% lower valuation
What's the story
E-commerce logistics company Shiprocket is expected to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in the next one or two weeks, according to the Economic Times. The move comes at a valuation of some ₹7,000 crore. This valuation is nearly 30% lower than its last private round valuation of ₹10,000 crore when it raised funds from Koch Group of the US and MUFG Bank of Japan, among others.
Prospectus update
Shiprocket likely to submit revised prospectus with updated financials
Shiprocket is likely to submit a revised prospectus with updated financials.
The company had earlier filed an updated draft red herring prospectus after getting the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) nod for its confidential filing in November 2025.
The initial plan was to launch a ₹2,342-crore IPO with ₹1,100 crore coming from fresh capital funding.
However, now it could reduce the size of its public issue.