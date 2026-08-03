Shiprocket eyes IPO at 30% lower valuation

Shiprocket is likely to submit a revised prospectus with updated financials.

The company had earlier filed an updated draft red herring prospectus after getting the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) nod for its confidential filing in November 2025.

The initial plan was to launch a ₹2,342-crore IPO with ₹1,100 crore coming from fresh capital funding.

However, now it could reduce the size of its public issue.