Shiprocket IPO closes today, GMP signals 36% listing gain

Shiprocket has already raised ₹727.41 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. The company allotted 7.50 crore equity shares at ₹97 each, the upper end of the price band.

Notably, 66.76% of this anchor allocation was picked up by 13 domestic mutual funds through 31 schemes.

This strong participation underscores significant institutional interest in Shiprocket's public offering amid a bullish gray market signal, with shares trading at a premium of 36% over the upper issue price of ₹97.