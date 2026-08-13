Shiprocket IPO fully subscribed, GMP jumps to 35%

Ahead of the expected listing, Shiprocket's shares were commanding a strong premium in the unofficial gray market.

According to InvestorGain, the gray market premium (GMP) stood at 35% on Thursday.

At the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹97, a 35% GMP translates into a premium of about ₹34 per share.

This translates to a potential listing price of around ₹131 per share.