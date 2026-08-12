Shiprocket IPO opens with 31% GMP: Should you subscribe?
What's the story
Shiprocket, one of India's leading e-commerce enablement platform, has opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription today. The three-day bidding period will close on August 14. The company plans to raise ₹1,617.58 crore through this public issue which is priced at ₹92-₹97 per equity share. Backed by investors such as Temasek and Eternal, Shiprocket has already raised ₹727.41 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO launch.
Investor response
Strong gray market premium indicates positive sentiment
The IPO has already generated significant buzz, with a strong gray market premium (GMP) of 31% over the upper end of the issue price. This indicates expectations of a solid listing gain.
Market analysts have recommended subscribing to the issue, given Shiprocket's strategic positioning to capitalize on India's structural e-commerce growth.
Offer details
Fresh issue and OFS components in IPO
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 9.13 crore equity shares worth ₹885.50 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.55 crore shares worth ₹731.98 crore.
The OFS will see a mix of institutional and individual shareholders offload their holdings, with LR India Fund I SARL.l.SICAV-RAIF expected to be the largest selling shareholder, followed by Arvind Ltd. Tribe Capital III LLC-Series 1, and Shiprocket's co-founders Gautam Kapoor and Saahil Goel.
Fund allocation
Shiprocket to utilize IPO proceeds for growth initiatives
Shiprocket plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to strengthen its technology platform, expand operations, and accelerate growth initiatives.
The company has earmarked ₹294 crore for marketing and brand-building activities, while ₹211 crore will be invested in enhancing technology infrastructure across its emerging and core business segments.
Around ₹210 crore will go toward repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, with the rest directed toward potential inorganic growth opportunities such as unidentified acquisitions.
Business growth
More about Shiprocket
Shiprocket is a tech-led e-commerce enablement platform that helps businesses manage online/offline commerce through an integrated suite of solutions.
The company serves over 145,000 active merchants who have processed over 97 million transactions and reached more than 42 million customers as of the six months ended September 30, 2025.
The platform recorded a repeat customer rate of 64.56%, highlighting strong merchant engagement.