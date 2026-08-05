Shiprocket opens IPO on August 12 with ₹885.5cr fresh issue
Business
Shiprocket, the Gurugram-based logistics startup that powers deliveries for online stores, is opening its IPO for public subscription on August 12.
It is offering fresh shares worth ₹885.5 crore and letting existing investors sell shares worth ₹731.9 crore.
The price band will be announced on August 6, so if you are tracking startup IPOs, keep an eye out.
Shiprocket trimmed IPO to ₹1,617.5cr
Shiprocket actually trimmed its IPO size from the earlier plan of ₹2,342.3 crore to about ₹1,617.5 crore now.
SEBI gave the green light last November.
To steer this launch, Shiprocket has brought in big names like Axis Capital and BofA Securities India as lead managers.
If you follow e-commerce or Indian startups, this is one of the bigger public listings to watch this month!