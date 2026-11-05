Shiprocket posts ₹60L Q2 FY27 profit as revenue hits ₹674cr
Business
Shiprocket just posted a net profit of ₹60 lakh for Q2 fiscal 2027, bouncing back from a big ₹20.30 crore loss last year.
Revenue is also up by 34.8%, hitting ₹674 crore, showing the company's business is picking up speed.
Core revenue ₹461.5cr new segments ₹212cr
Their main business brought in ₹461.5 crore (up 25.3%), while newer areas like cross-border shipping and omnichannel fulfillment grew even faster, up 60.6% to ₹212 crore.
Costs have gone up too, especially for materials and employees, but Shiprocket still managed to turn things around this quarter.
The company's now valued at about ₹9,593 crore, with shares trading at ₹131.50 each.