Shiprocket raises ₹727.41cr from 50 anchor investors ahead of IPO
Shiprocket, the Gurugram-based e-commerce shipping and logistics automation platform, just raised ₹727.41 crore from 50 anchor investors like Nomura and Goldman Sachs.
Their IPO opens Wednesday, August 12 and closes August 14, aiming to raise a total of ₹1,617.5 crore at a price band of ₹92-97 per share.
The offer includes both new shares and some being sold by existing shareholders.
Shiprocket eyes growth with IPO proceeds
Domestic mutual funds like SBI Mutual Fund and HDFC AMC got most of the anchor shares, with insurance company Tata AIA Life also joining in.
Shiprocket plans to use the fresh funds for marketing, tech upgrades, paying off debt, and future acquisitions.
In the fiscal year ended March 2026, their revenue jumped 24% to ₹2,024.1 crore, even though losses grew slightly, so they're hoping this IPO will help them scale up even more in India's fast-growing logistics tech space.