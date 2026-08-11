Shiprocket raises ₹727.41cr from 50 anchor investors ahead of IPO

Shiprocket, the Gurugram-based e-commerce shipping and logistics automation platform, just raised ₹727.41 crore from 50 anchor investors like Nomura and Goldman Sachs.

Their IPO opens Wednesday, August 12 and closes August 14, aiming to raise a total of ₹1,617.5 crore at a price band of ₹92-97 per share.

The offer includes both new shares and some being sold by existing shareholders.