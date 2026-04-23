Shiv Ratan Agarwal dies at 75, man behind Bikaji Foods
Business
Shiv Ratan Agarwal, the man behind Bikaji Foods, died at 75.
He took classic Bikaneri snacks and turned them into a household name across India and beyond by mixing tradition with smart business moves.
Bikaji board vows steady responsible growth
Bikaji's board says it is committed to the values Agarwal built the company on and plans to keep growing just like he envisioned.
Even though rules mean he will not be listed as a promoter anymore, the team is focused on steady growth, responsible business, and keeping that original entrepreneurial spark alive.