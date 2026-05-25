Shriram Properties 65% Q4 FY26 profit to ₹78.5cr, income ₹662.7cr
Business
Shriram Properties just had a standout quarter, with profits up 65% in Q4 FY26: ₹78.5 crore compared to ₹47.7 crore last year.
This boost comes from a surge in home buying, which also pushed total income to ₹662.7 crore for the quarter.
Shriram Properties FY26 profit rises 30%
For the full year, profits climbed 30% to ₹100.8 crore, while annual income hit ₹1,356.9 crore, both clear signs of strong business momentum.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, Shriram has already delivered over 50 projects and is working on a pipeline of 41 projects, so they're not slowing down anytime soon.