Mahindra Group appoints Shveta Arya as Group Chief Strategy Officer
What's the story
Mahindra Group has announced the appointment of Shveta Arya as its new Group Chief Strategy Officer. The announcement was made on Sunday, with the company stating that Arya will take up her new role on September 15. She will also be a part of the Senior Management team at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Strategic leadership
Arya to head Group Strategy Office
In her new position, Arya will head the Group Strategy Office.
She will be responsible for identifying growth opportunities, unlocking value, and driving long-term strategic advantage across Mahindra's portfolio of businesses.
The company said she will be a part of the Group Executive Board and report to Anish Shah, CEO and Managing Director of Mahindra Group.
Professional background
Arya has over 23 years of experience
Arya comes to Mahindra Group after a successful career spanning over 23 years in publicly listed multinational organizations and management consulting.
She has worked across industries such as automotive, travel, financial services, and telecom.
Prior to joining Mahindra Group, Arya was the Managing Director at Cummins India, where she drove company growth and ensured customer success while nurturing talent.
Career highlights
Other notable positions held by her
Before her stint at Cummins, Arya led strategy and M&A at Thomas Cook India.
She has also worked in various capacities at Kearney as well as Infosys.
Arya holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and a Bachelor's degree in Engineering in Information Technology from Delhi University.