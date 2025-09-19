Siddhi Cotspin IPO: Issue fully subscribed on day 1

Company aims to raise ₹69.85 crore

The company aims to raise about ₹69.85 crore through this IPO, with funds set aside mainly for working capital and paying down debt.

Siddhi Cotspin has been posting steady growth—net profit rose to ₹13.1 crore in FY2025 (up 7% from last year), while revenue jumped nearly 25% to ₹724.5 crore.

With these numbers and fresh funding, the company may be positioned for continued growth.