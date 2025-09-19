Next Article
Siddhi Cotspin IPO: Issue fully subscribed on day 1
Business
Siddhi Cotspin, an Ahmedabad-based cotton yarn maker, saw its IPO fully subscribed on launch day itself.
The offering opened on September 19 and quickly got bids for nearly double the shares available—1.27 crore bids for just 64.68 lakh shares.
Shares are priced between ₹102-₹108 each, and the IPO stays open till September 23.
Company aims to raise ₹69.85 crore
The company aims to raise about ₹69.85 crore through this IPO, with funds set aside mainly for working capital and paying down debt.
Siddhi Cotspin has been posting steady growth—net profit rose to ₹13.1 crore in FY2025 (up 7% from last year), while revenue jumped nearly 25% to ₹724.5 crore.
With these numbers and fresh funding, the company may be positioned for continued growth.