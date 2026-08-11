Siemens India posts 43% FY26 revenue surge, shares up 2.47%

Siemens's net profit also climbed to ₹2,283.4 crore for fiscal 2026. The real push came from big demand in automation and industrial tech: think all those new infrastructure projects popping up across India.

But it's not all smooth sailing: operating cash flow turned negative at negative ₹535 crore in March 2026 (down from positive numbers last September), so that's something investors are watching even as the stock stays strong.