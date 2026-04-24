Sierra acquires French AI startup Fragment to make tech smarter

Fragment cofounders join Sierra in France

Fragment's co-founders, Olivier Moindrot and Guillaume Genthial, are joining Sierra to focus on developing new AI agents in France.

This is Sierra's third big acquisition recently (after Opera Tech and Receptive AI in March), showing they are serious about expanding fast.

Backed by more than $630 million from big-name investors like Sequoia and Benchmark, Sierra now sits at a $10 billion valuation, with Bret Taylor also serving as OpenAI's chairman.