Sierra acquires French AI startup Fragment to make tech smarter
Business
Sierra, the software company started by Bret Taylor and Clay Bavor, just picked up French AI startup Fragment.
Announced Thursday, this move is all about making Sierra's tech smarter: Fragment is known for building clever AI tools that help businesses run smoother.
Fragment cofounders join Sierra in France
Fragment's co-founders, Olivier Moindrot and Guillaume Genthial, are joining Sierra to focus on developing new AI agents in France.
This is Sierra's third big acquisition recently (after Opera Tech and Receptive AI in March), showing they are serious about expanding fast.
Backed by more than $630 million from big-name investors like Sequoia and Benchmark, Sierra now sits at a $10 billion valuation, with Bret Taylor also serving as OpenAI's chairman.