Sigachi Industries shares soar 40% in 2 days: What's cooking? Sep 12, 2025

Sigachi Industries, a Hyderabad-based nutraceuticals company, saw its shares rocket nearly 40% in just two days, closing at ₹43.24 on Friday (September 12, 2025).

The buzz is partly thanks to talk of a US-India trade deal and strong trading activity.

Investors are also eyeing the upcoming dividend record date (September 16) and the pharma sector's protection from tariffs—which seems to be keeping spirits high.