Sigachi Industries shares soar 40% in 2 days: What's cooking?
Sigachi Industries, a Hyderabad-based nutraceuticals company, saw its shares rocket nearly 40% in just two days, closing at ₹43.24 on Friday (September 12, 2025).
The buzz is partly thanks to talk of a US-India trade deal and strong trading activity.
Investors are also eyeing the upcoming dividend record date (September 16) and the pharma sector's protection from tariffs—which seems to be keeping spirits high.
From profit to loss: Sigachi's financial woes
Even with revenue jumping 34% to ₹128.2 crore in Q1 FY26, Sigachi reported a net loss of ₹101 crore—quite a slide from last year's profit of ₹12.8 crore.
Things got tougher after an explosion at their Hyderabad plant on June 30 forced operations to pause and caused heavy casualties plus an estimated ₹60 crore revenue hit.
Still, the stock's surprising rally shows investors haven't lost hope just yet.