Sikorsky has committed to delivering these helicopters between 2029 and 2034

Lockheed Martin bags contract worth $11B from US Navy

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:01 pm Sep 27, 202504:01 pm

What's the story

Lockheed Martin's subsidiary, Sikorsky, has won a major contract from the US Navy. The deal, worth nearly $11 billion, is for the production of up to 99 CH-53K King Stallion helicopters. This is the largest order ever placed for this particular model. The five-year agreement gives the US government an option to purchase these advanced helicopters either directly for its Marine Corps or on behalf of foreign military customers.