Silicon Valley's Cognition and Factory AI dispute over Chris Degnan
Business
Two Silicon Valley AI companies, Cognition and Factory AI, are caught up in a public dispute.
The dispute centers on Chris Degnan, who resigned from Factory AI and said he was going to Cognition.
Factory AI's CEO accused Cognition of trying to get secret information from Degnan by pretending it was just job interviews.
Vinod Khosla steps in amid denials
Cognition's CEO insisted nothing shady happened, saying, "We have no interest in Factory's info and Chris has never brought it up..." Degnan also denied any wrongdoing.
Meanwhile, investor Vinod Khosla stepped in and wrote a public message.
The whole situation highlights how fierce the competition for talent (and secrets) is in Silicon Valley right now.