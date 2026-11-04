Siltronic CEO Michael Heckmeier: AI diverts chips to data centers
Business
AI is shaking up the chip world, Siltronic CEO Michael Heckmeier says that more semiconductor supply is being redirected toward data centers for AI instead of your usual smartphones and laptops.
Since AI chips are way more profitable, other tech sectors are feeling the pinch with fewer chips to go around.
AI servers use 3-4x more silicon
Turns out, AI server farms use three to four times more silicon than regular servers, which is making wafers a hot commodity and pushing Siltronic to raise its sales forecast again.
Heckmeier points out that if AI demand ever cools off, those extra chips could finally make their way back into our everyday gadgets where they are still very much needed.