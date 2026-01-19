Silver price drop cools physical demand in India
Silver prices in India shot up to ₹1,90,000 per kg in October 2025 but quickly tumbled to ₹1,51,000 as a firmer US dollar and subdued industrial demand weighed on prices.
The wild swings coincided with cooling physical buying—people were less eager to buy silver as prices rose.
India vs China: Price gap and buying trends
Even after the drop, silver is cheaper in India than in China, where it's selling for a premium.
Interestingly, Indian imports stayed steady despite the price drama—unlike gold imports, which actually fell.
Meanwhile, jewelry demand held firm and Dhanteras (Oct-Nov 2025) saw a 35-40% jump in overall jewelry sales, while silver sales nearly doubled during the 2025 festive season.
Investing vibes
Before prices corrected, more people were putting money into silver ETFs (exchange-traded funds).
Article sales dipped with the price surge but overall interest seems to be shifting toward investment options rather than just physical silver.