Silver price drop cools physical demand in India

India vs China: Price gap and buying trends

Even after the drop, silver is cheaper in India than in China, where it's selling for a premium.

Interestingly, Indian imports stayed steady despite the price drama—unlike gold imports, which actually fell.

Meanwhile, jewelry demand held firm and Dhanteras (Oct-Nov 2025) saw a 35-40% jump in overall jewelry sales, while silver sales nearly doubled during the 2025 festive season.