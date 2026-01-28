Silver price surges 6% to hit record high of ₹3.77L/kg
What's the story
The price of silver has skyrocketed by a whopping 6% today, hitting an all-time high of ₹3,77,655 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). This is the first time that the precious metal has crossed the ₹3.75 lakh mark. The surge comes as a result of a weaker US dollar and cautious investor sentiment ahead of key policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Global impact
International silver prices also witness significant rise
In international markets, spot silver has also seen a rise of around 0.6% to $113.63 an ounce after hitting a new peak of $117.69 earlier this week. The white metal has already gained nearly 60% this year due to strong investment demand, tight supply conditions, and a weaker dollar environment. Gold prices have also hit record highs in the global markets, crossing the $5,200 mark for the first time ever.
Market advice
Analysts advise caution despite record highs
Despite the record highs in gold and silver prices, analysts are advising investors to be cautious. Aamir Makda, a Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking, said that while the overall momentum is strong, warning signs are emerging on the charts. He noted that "the RSI is currently in overbought territory across all timeframes," which could limit further upside for both metals.
Investment strategy
Experts stress on disciplined portfolio approach
Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, emphasized the importance of a disciplined portfolio approach when investing in precious metals. He said that "Gold and silver should primarily be used as tools for risk management and portfolio diversification," rather than aggressive return chasing. Given their high volatility, exposure should be limited and periodically rebalanced, especially at elevated price levels to stabilize portfolios against inflation, currency weakness, and geopolitical uncertainty.