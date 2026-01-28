Silver price surges 6% to hit record high of ₹3.77L/kg

The price of silver has skyrocketed by a whopping 6% today, hitting an all-time high of ₹3,77,655 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). This is the first time that the precious metal has crossed the ₹3.75 lakh mark. The surge comes as a result of a weaker US dollar and cautious investor sentiment ahead of key policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Global impact International silver prices also witness significant rise In international markets, spot silver has also seen a rise of around 0.6% to $113.63 an ounce after hitting a new peak of $117.69 earlier this week. The white metal has already gained nearly 60% this year due to strong investment demand, tight supply conditions, and a weaker dollar environment. Gold prices have also hit record highs in the global markets, crossing the $5,200 mark for the first time ever.

Market advice Analysts advise caution despite record highs Despite the record highs in gold and silver prices, analysts are advising investors to be cautious. Aamir Makda, a Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking, said that while the overall momentum is strong, warning signs are emerging on the charts. He noted that "the RSI is currently in overbought territory across all timeframes," which could limit further upside for both metals.

