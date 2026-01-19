Silver prices break records as global tensions rise
Silver just hit a new record high of $94.36 globally, thanks to people looking for safe investments during recent geopolitical tensions.
Even after dipping slightly to $93.03, prices closed over 5% higher than before.
This jump comes even as some worries ease, with US President Trump taking a softer approach on Iran and reiterating he has no immediate plans to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
What's happening in India—and what's next?
In India, silver settled at ₹2,87,701 per kg on Friday—a tiny drop from the previous day but still close to its peak.
Experts say silver is holding steady near record levels as global nerves calm a bit.
Some analysts think there could be profit-taking soon, with prices possibly dropping toward $84 before climbing again if positive vibes continue in the market.