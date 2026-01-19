Silver prices break records as global tensions rise Business Jan 19, 2026

Silver just hit a new record high of $94.36 globally, thanks to people looking for safe investments during recent geopolitical tensions.

Even after dipping slightly to $93.03, prices closed over 5% higher than before.

This jump comes even as some worries ease, with US President Trump taking a softer approach on Iran and reiterating he has no immediate plans to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.