Silver prices down 39% from record high: What's the reason?

The silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) have witnessed a major crash, falling by over 39% from their record high of ₹4,20,000. The fall comes amid a strong dollar and higher CME margins coming into effect today. Today, the price of silver on MCX fell by 4% to hit ₹2,55,652.

Market response Gold prices also fell on MCX Despite the crash on MCX, global markets showed signs of recovery with spot silver rising over 8% to $84.140 after a nearly 12% drop in early trade. Gold prices also fell on MCX during today's session, extending losses after their biggest single-day fall in over a decade. The price of gold on MCX fell by 1.5% to ₹1,40,000.

Market volatility Precious metals surge last year In the last year, precious metals have hit new highs, surprising even seasoned traders. The surge peaked in January as investors flocked to gold and silver amid fears of geopolitical instability, weakening currencies and questions about Federal Reserve independence. However, Friday's sharp selloff was triggered by US President Donald Trump's plan to nominate Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair.

