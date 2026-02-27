Silver prices gain over ₹8,300 to cross ₹2.68L

Gold and silver prices surged on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today, as investors closely monitored US-Iran negotiations and tariff-related uncertainties. The April 2026 gold futures contract rose by over ₹482 or 0.3% to ₹1,60,191 per 10gm while March 5, 2026 silver futures contract jumped by ₹8,340 or 3.2% to ₹2,68,009 per kg.

Diplomatic developments US-Iran talks make some progress, mediator Oman says In Geneva, the US and Iran have made some headway in talks over Tehran's nuclear program, as reported by mediator Oman. However, despite hours of discussions on Thursday, no concrete breakthrough was reached that could eliminate the possibility of US strikes. This comes amid a massive military buildup in the region.

Market stability Gold prices remain unchanged in international market Internationally, gold prices remained largely unchanged on Friday. Spot gold was little changed at $5,187.39 per ounce as of 01:46 GMT after hitting a three-week high earlier this week. Meanwhile, spot silver rose 0.6% to $88.81 per ounce, extending gains after hitting another three-week high on Wednesday.

