Silver prices hit ₹4 lakh for first time ever

In international markets, silver prices approached the $120-per-ounce mark. Spot silver rose 1.1% to $117.87 an ounce after hitting a record high of $119.34 earlier in the session. The white metal has gained over 60% this year due to strong investor demand for cheaper alternatives to gold, persistent supply constraints, and momentum-driven buying. Back home, gold prices surged amid a weaker US dollar and strong demand for safe-haven assets.

Geopolitical conflict

US-Iran tensions and potential military action

Trump has urged Iran to return to the negotiating table over its nuclear program, warning that any future military action by Washington would be far worse if Tehran fails to comply. His comments come amid reports of increased US military presence in the Middle East. Iran has warned of retaliation against any US military action, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi saying their armed forces are fully prepared for aggression but remain open to a fair nuclear deal without coercion.