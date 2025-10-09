The spike is mainly due to safe haven buying in the global market

Silver prices surge ₹6,000 to record ₹1.63 lakh per kg

By Mudit Dube 05:13 pm Oct 09, 202505:13 pm

What's the story

Silver prices have surged by a whopping ₹6,000 to hit a new all-time high of ₹1.63 lakh per kilogram in Delhi today. The spike is mainly due to safe haven buying in the global market amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties, as well as rising expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. This is the second time this week that silver has witnessed such a steep surge.