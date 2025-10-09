Titan's Stellar 3.0 is India's 1st-ever wandering hours watch

The Wandering Hours model packs 171 moving parts on Titan 's own automatic caliber 7AC0, topped by a titanium bridge. If you're into rare stuff, the Ice Meteorite uses a dial cut from a 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite—pretty wild for your wrist.

With Stellar 3.0, Titan wants to level up Indian watchmaking and take on global luxury brands.

The collection targets buyers looking for something unique in the premium space and is available at select Titan stores and online.