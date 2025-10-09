Next Article
Titan's Stellar 3.0 is India's 1st-ever wandering hours watch
Business
Titan just launched Stellar 3.0, introducing India's first-ever wandering hours watch.
The limited-edition collection has three models: Wandering Hours (₹1,79,995), Ice Meteorite (₹1,39,995), and Aurora Caelum (₹95,995)—and only 500 pieces will be up for grabs.
The models and their standout features
The Wandering Hours model packs 171 moving parts on Titan's own automatic caliber 7AC0, topped by a titanium bridge.
If you're into rare stuff, the Ice Meteorite uses a dial cut from a 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite—pretty wild for your wrist.
The collection is available at select Titan stores and online
With Stellar 3.0, Titan wants to level up Indian watchmaking and take on global luxury brands.
The collection targets buyers looking for something unique in the premium space and is available at select Titan stores and online.