Simple Energy raises ₹1,750cr Series C to scale electric scooters
Business
Bengaluru's Simple Energy just raised a massive ₹1,750 crore in Series C funding, led by the Dr. Arokiaswamy Velumani Family Office and other backers.
The fresh funds will help them ramp up production, going from 3,000 to 10,000 electric scooters a month by March, and expand their reach across India.
Simple Energy plans 150 stores
The company is set to grow its retail network from more than 80 stores at 60 locations to 150 stores by March and isn't planning any more funding rounds before its IPO target in FY28.