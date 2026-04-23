Singapore Airlines increases operations and engineering role at Air India Business Apr 23, 2026

Singapore Airlines is getting more hands-on at Air India, stepping into key areas like flight operations and engineering after the airline posted a massive $2.4 billion loss last year.

While Tata Group still manages business and human resources, Singapore Airlines is focusing on fixing safety issues and streamlining day-to-day operations, basically trying to steady the ship after a rough patch since Tata Group won the bid to acquire Air India in 2021.