Singapore Airlines increases operations and engineering role at Air India
Singapore Airlines is getting more hands-on at Air India, stepping into key areas like flight operations and engineering after the airline posted a massive $2.4 billion loss last year.
While Tata Group still manages business and human resources, Singapore Airlines is focusing on fixing safety issues and streamlining day-to-day operations, basically trying to steady the ship after a rough patch since Tata Group won the bid to acquire Air India in 2021.
Singapore Airlines posts S$178 million associate losses
Air India's struggles have hit Singapore Airlines financially too, with losses from associated companies, mostly Air India, of S$178 million in the December quarter.
Now, top bosses from both companies met in Mumbai last week to sort out funding plans and find a new CEO after Campbell Wilson announced his resignation, showing they're serious about turning things around for Air India.