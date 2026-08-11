Singapore raises 2026 forecast to 4.5% to 5.5% on AI

Singapore just raised its 2026 growth outlook, now expecting the economy to grow 4.5% to 5.5% instead of the earlier 2% to 4%.

The big reason? Global excitement (and investment) around artificial intelligence is giving things a boost, and the Middle East conflict hasn't slowed things down as much as feared.

For context, Singapore's economy already grew by 5.9% in the second quarter of 2026, slightly more than expected.