SIP investments hit record ₹32,297cr in August
What's the story
Mutual fund Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows have hit a new high of ₹32,297 crore in August 2026. The figure marks an increase from last month's ₹31,961 crore and a 14% rise from the year-ago period when inflows stood at ₹28,265 crore. The latest data was released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
Fund performance
Equity mutual fund inflows surge by 19% MoM
Along with SIP inflows, equity mutual fund inflows also witnessed a major jump in August.
The inflow surged by 19% month-on-month to ₹29,697 crore from July's ₹24,697 crore.
Among the 11 categories of equity funds, small-cap funds topped the list with inflows of ₹7,973 crore in August.
This is an increase from July's ₹7,767 crore. Mid-cap and flexi-cap funds followed suit with inflows of ₹6,989 crore and ₹5,059 crore, respectively.
Market trends
Large-cap and sectoral funds see outflow
Despite the overall positive trend, some categories witnessed outflows in August. Large-cap and sectoral funds saw an outflow of ₹1,147 crore and ₹53 crore, respectively.
However, thematic funds managed to attract inflows worth ₹1,766 crore during the same period.
This shows that while certain segments may be losing investor interest, others are still attracting substantial investments.