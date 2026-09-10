SIP investments hit record ₹32,297cr in August

Along with SIP inflows, equity mutual fund inflows also witnessed a major jump in August.

The inflow surged by 19% month-on-month to ₹29,697 crore from July's ₹24,697 crore.

Among the 11 categories of equity funds, small-cap funds topped the list with inflows of ₹7,973 crore in August.

This is an increase from July's ₹7,767 crore. Mid-cap and flexi-cap funds followed suit with inflows of ₹6,989 crore and ₹5,059 crore, respectively.