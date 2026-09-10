Loading...
Home / News / Business News / SIP investments hit record ₹32,297cr in August
SIP investments hit record ₹32,297cr in August
The figure marks an increase from last month's ₹31,961 crore

SIP investments hit record ₹32,297cr in August

By Mudit Dube
Sep 10, 2026
02:02 pm
What's the story

Mutual fund Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows have hit a new high of ₹32,297 crore in August 2026. The figure marks an increase from last month's ₹31,961 crore and a 14% rise from the year-ago period when inflows stood at ₹28,265 crore. The latest data was released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Fund performance

Equity mutual fund inflows surge by 19% MoM

Along with SIP inflows, equity mutual fund inflows also witnessed a major jump in August.

The inflow surged by 19% month-on-month to ₹29,697 crore from July's ₹24,697 crore.

Among the 11 categories of equity funds, small-cap funds topped the list with inflows of ₹7,973 crore in August.

This is an increase from July's ₹7,767 crore. Mid-cap and flexi-cap funds followed suit with inflows of ₹6,989 crore and ₹5,059 crore, respectively.

Market trends

Large-cap and sectoral funds see outflow

Despite the overall positive trend, some categories witnessed outflows in August. Large-cap and sectoral funds saw an outflow of ₹1,147 crore and ₹53 crore, respectively.

However, thematic funds managed to attract inflows worth ₹1,766 crore during the same period.

This shows that while certain segments may be losing investor interest, others are still attracting substantial investments.

ADVERTISEMENT