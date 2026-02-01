Union Budget 2026: Container manufacturing scheme worth ₹10,000cr announced

Container manufacturing is currently dominated by China , which accounts for almost 95% of global production. The ₹10,000 crore targeted assistance program is expected to provide the initial scale and confidence needed to catalyze domestic investment in this space. CRISIL noted in a post-Budget note that container manufacturing is a labor-intensive industry relying on specialized inputs like Corten steel.

Scheme expected to be implemented over 5 years

The development of local capacity in container manufacturing could help India establish a footprint in global supply chains. It would also reduce strategic dependence on a single geography for this vital trade input. The scheme is tipped to be implemented over five years, allowing for phased capacity creation and ecosystem development. More operational details are likely to be clarified in subsequent notifications.