Nirmala Sitharaman meets economists for pre-Budget consultations

A senior finance ministry official had earlier told Moneycontrol that the upcoming Budget will focus on fiscal consolidation while supporting growth through capital expenditure.

The Budget is likely to set a fiscal deficit target for FY28 at 4.2-4.3% of GDP, with a nominal GDP growth rate of 10.5-11%.

For FY27, the fiscal deficit is expected to be around 4.5% of GDP, according to sources familiar with the matter.