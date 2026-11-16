Nirmala Sitharaman meets economists for pre-Budget consultations
What's the story
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held her first pre-Budget consultation meeting with leading economists in New Delhi on November 16. The meeting was attended by Anuradha Thakur, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, and other officials from the DEA. The discussions were centered around the upcoming Budget for 2027-28 amid geopolitical tensions and energy price volatility.
Fiscal strategy
Budget to focus on fiscal consolidation, capital expenditure
A senior finance ministry official had earlier told Moneycontrol that the upcoming Budget will focus on fiscal consolidation while supporting growth through capital expenditure.
The Budget is likely to set a fiscal deficit target for FY28 at 4.2-4.3% of GDP, with a nominal GDP growth rate of 10.5-11%.
For FY27, the fiscal deficit is expected to be around 4.5% of GDP, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Economic outlook
Finance Ministry report highlights India's growth resilience
In its October monthly economic review report, the finance ministry highlighted India's growth resilience amid robust domestic demand and sustained investment activity.
The report also emphasized a resilient financial sector and proactive supply-side management as key factors in maintaining this resilience.
However, it also warned of considerable uncertainties due to elevated crude oil prices, higher food inflation, and an uncertain outlook for the Kharif crop.