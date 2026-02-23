Sitharaman reveals ₹16.72 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just announced the National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0 (NMP 2.0), aiming to raise a massive ₹16.72 lakh crore by unlocking value from government assets across 12 sectors between FY26 and FY30—a big step up from the earlier ₹6 lakh crore target, which is already nearly met.
Major sectors targeted for monetisation
NMP 2.0 hopes to pull in ₹5.8 lakh crore in private investment over five years, with highways (including logistics parks and ropeways) topping the list at ₹4.42 lakh crore, followed by power and ports at around ₹2.7 lakh crore each.
Railways and coal also have major targets, while areas like mines, urban infrastructure, aviation, telecom, and tourism have smaller but still notable goals.
What happens to the funds raised?
Funds from these projects will mostly head into India's main treasury (the Consolidated Fund), but PSUs and ports get to keep their own revenues.
States will receive royalties from coal and mining deals.
Private investments—through PPPs or InvITs—will help build and maintain new infrastructure, with progress tracked by a high-level committee led by the Cabinet Secretary.