Sitharaman reveals ₹16.72 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0

Major sectors targeted for monetisation

NMP 2.0 hopes to pull in ₹5.8 lakh crore in private investment over five years, with highways (including logistics parks and ropeways) topping the list at ₹4.42 lakh crore, followed by power and ports at around ₹2.7 lakh crore each.

Railways and coal also have major targets, while areas like mines, urban infrastructure, aviation, telecom, and tourism have smaller but still notable goals.