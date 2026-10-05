Six SME IPOs close with subscriptions between 1.06x and 2.32x
Business
Six small- and medium-sized businesses just closed their IPOs, each seeing different levels of investor interest.
Companies like Dove Soft, Omara Ventures India, Shree TNB Polymers, Sollfege Smart Electronics, SJP Ultrasonics, and Eventions drew subscriptions ranging from 1.06x to 2.32x.
SME IPO allotments set October 6
IPO allotments should be finalized by October 6, with trading set to kick off October 8 on BSE SME or NSE Emerge.
Shares were priced between ₹50 and ₹311 each.
The money raised will help these companies grow: Dove Soft is raising ₹73.26 crore through the IPO, with the fresh-issue proceeds to be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, while Omara Ventures plans to use its ₹41.98 crore for boutique upgrades and paying down debt.