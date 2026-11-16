SK Hynix announces $1.05B to strengthen South Korea semiconductor supply
SK Hynix just announced a huge $1.05 billion investment over five years to strengthen South Korea's semiconductor supply chain, especially as the race for AI chips heats up.
A big part of this plan is building Trinity Fab, a new chip-testing facility in Yongin, designed to help smaller suppliers get access to advanced tech and faster testing.
Trinity Fab to test 12-inch wafers
Trinity Fab will feature a cleanroom and let suppliers test 12-inch wafers more affordably and quickly, with completion set for May 2027.
On top of that, SK Hynix will offer financial and research support to help smaller companies tackle tech challenges and stay competitive in the global chip game.