SK Hynix eyes $26.5B US listing amid AI chip surge

Future plans

Funds will be used for various projects, says SK Hynix

SK Hynix has revealed that it intends to use the funds from its US listing for various projects. These include building the first fabrication facility at a new semiconductor cluster in Yongin near Seoul and an advanced packaging facility in Cheongju, among others. The company is also part of a massive public-private investment of 800 trillion won to establish a new chip hub in southwest South Korea with Samsung.