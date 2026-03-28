SK hynix eyes US IPO to raise up to $14bn
SK hynix, one of South Korea's biggest chip makers, just announced plans for a massive US IPO by late 2026, hoping to raise up to $14 billion.
The move is all about closing the value gap with American tech giants, even though SK hynix plays a critical role in AI systems through high-bandwidth memory (HBM).
SK hynix seeks parity with Micron
By going public in the US SK hynix aims to boost its valuation to match global peers such as Micron.
The company is also thinking big for the future: it's investing $400 billion into a new semiconductor hub in South Korea by 2050 and putting another $28.3 billion into new facilities at home and in Indiana.
CEO Noh-Jung Kwak has set his sights on long-term growth, targeting $75 billion in net cash—a development that has prompted some investors to urge rivals such as Samsung to consider a US listing.