SK hynix eyes US IPO to raise up to $14bn

SK hynix seeks parity with Micron

By going public in the US SK hynix aims to boost its valuation to match global peers such as Micron.

The company is also thinking big for the future: it's investing $400 billion into a new semiconductor hub in South Korea by 2050 and putting another $28.3 billion into new facilities at home and in Indiana.

CEO Noh-Jung Kwak has set his sights on long-term growth, targeting $75 billion in net cash—a development that has prompted some investors to urge rivals such as Samsung to consider a US listing.