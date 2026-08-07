SK Hynix invests $38B expanding memory factories in South Korea
Business
SK Hynix is making a huge move, putting $38 billion into expanding its memory chip factories in South Korea.
The plan includes building new DRAM and NAND plants to meet the continuously growing demand for memory in the AI era, with construction kicking off in 2027 and the investment period running through April 2031.
SK Hynix 1st cleanrooms 2028 2029
The Yongin facility will open its first cleanroom by June 2029, while Cheongju's plant's first cleanroom is targeted for the end of 2028.
SK Hynix is adding to efforts to rapidly double its production capacity, especially since it's a key partner to NVIDIA.
While this could help South Korea become a global chip powerhouse, investors are watching closely because profits might get squeezed with all the big spending.