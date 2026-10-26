SK Hynix may fund $12B special dividend via Kioxia sale

Even though SK Hynix and Samsung have made record profits from AI chips, their stock prices have slipped since last June's highs.

Investors want more of those gains sent back to them, so SK Hynix has already promised a massive share buyback and plans to give over half its free cash flow to shareholders between 2025 and 2027.

The company also paused plans for a US listing of its Solidigm chip unit because of market ups and downs, showing just how much pressure there is to keep investors happy.