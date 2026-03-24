SK Hynix places record $8B order for ASML's EUV machines

Memory chips are becoming the backbone of tech

This move puts SK Hynix in a strong spot to lead the booming AI memory market, as demand from data centers keeps skyrocketing.

The company also recently installed ASML's latest High-NA EUV system, which can pack transistors even tighter: think smaller, faster, more powerful chips.

For the first time, memory chip orders now make up more than half of ASML's business, showing just how fast this tech is moving.

If you're curious about where your future gadgets and AI tools get their brainpower, this is a big part of the story.