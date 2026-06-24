Korean chip giant SK Hynix is about to raise $29B
What's the story
South Korea's chip giant, SK Hynix, is all set to raise a whopping $29.43 billion through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the Nasdaq exchange. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to expand its investor base and increase production capacity for artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The company has announced plans to issue 17.79 million new shares in support of this ADR listing on July 10, 2026.
Investment details
Proceeds to fund new chip factory, advanced packaging facility
The proceeds from this massive ADR listing will be invested in building a new chip factory in Yongin and an advanced packaging facility in Cheongju. The company also plans to purchase state-of-the-art equipment such as Extreme Ultraviolet Scanners (EUV) to enhance its chip production capabilities. This strategic move comes as SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, prepares for the growing demand for AI-focused technology.
Market standing
SK Hynix's market dominance and stock performance
Despite trading at a discount to its competitors Micron and Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix controlled 57% of the global market share by revenue in Q4 2025, according to Counterpoint Research. The company's stock has seen an incredible rise this year, with a more than 300% increase on the Seoul exchange. A US listing could give it access to a new pool of investors and help narrow its valuation gap with competitors.