Korean chip giant SK Hynix is about to raise $29B

Market standing

SK Hynix's market dominance and stock performance

Despite trading at a discount to its competitors Micron and Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix controlled 57% of the global market share by revenue in Q4 2025, according to Counterpoint Research. The company's stock has seen an incredible rise this year, with a more than 300% increase on the Seoul exchange. A US listing could give it access to a new pool of investors and help narrow its valuation gap with competitors.