SK Hynix reaches $1 trillion market cap after 11% surge

SK Hynix plans US AI unit

SK Hynix isn't just riding the wave: it's helping make it. As a key supplier to NVIDIA (yes, that NVIDIA), SK Hynix is now central to the world's AI supply chain.

The company recently announced plans for a U.S.-based AI unit and committed at least $10 billion to keep pushing forward.

This milestone comes right after Samsung Electronics and US rival Micron hit similar highs, making 2026 a record-breaking year for chipmakers and South Korea's stock market alike.