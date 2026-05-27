SK Hynix reaches $1 trillion market cap after 11% surge
SK Hynix, a big name in South Korea's tech scene, just crossed the $1 trillion market cap mark after its stock soared 11% on Wednesday.
That's a massive 250% jump in share value this year, thanks mostly to skyrocketing demand for high-speed memory chips used in AI servers and accelerators.
SK Hynix plans US AI unit
SK Hynix isn't just riding the wave: it's helping make it. As a key supplier to NVIDIA (yes, that NVIDIA), SK Hynix is now central to the world's AI supply chain.
The company recently announced plans for a U.S.-based AI unit and committed at least $10 billion to keep pushing forward.
This milestone comes right after Samsung Electronics and US rival Micron hit similar highs, making 2026 a record-breaking year for chipmakers and South Korea's stock market alike.