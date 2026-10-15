SK Hynix requests US approval to export gear to Dalian
Business
SK Hynix, one of the big names in memory chips, is asking the US for permission to export additional US chipmaking gear to its Dalian plant.
They're hoping to send more US chipmaking gear to their Dalian plant, and they've made it clear that getting this approval is tied to their plans for a new NAND flash memory factory in the US.
Solidigm: China upgrades unlock US funding
Solidigm says upgrades in China are crucial to unlocking funds for their US project.
With strict US rules limiting high-tech exports to China, SK Hynix is still pushing ahead with new sites in the US including an advanced packaging plant in Indiana.
Recent jumps in NAND prices just add pressure to stay competitive, as industry expert Walt Coon points out.